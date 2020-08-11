CORNVILLE – Philip Earl Goodell Sr. passed away July 31, 2020, at the age of 86 in Skowhegan. He was born in Woolwich, Maine, on August 14, 1933, the son of Catherine (Hiscock) Goodell and Floyd Wilson Goodell.

Phil was a hard working father of seven children, he worked in several occupations in his life. He worked on the clearing of Powerlines in the 1950s, Hartland Tannery, North Anson Reel, Truck driver delivering Pulpwood to the Rumford or Jay Mills, and Arbor Acres Chicken farm. He started the first Bottle redemption Center in Skowhegan and ran that for several years with the help from his children. He loved driving tractor trailers for several trucking companies and later drove cross country as an Independent contractor. When he grew tired of being on the road he managed the Recycling Center for the Town of Cornville, a job he loved until he finally retired to run his summer Yard sale. He will long be remembered as a familiar celebrity during the Annual 10 Mile Cornville Yard Sale, where he would often be featured in the local newspaper articles preparing for the sale.

He is survived by his sister, Florine Small of Belfast; children, Philip Jr of Belfast, Diane Goodell of Norridgewock, Catherine Wheeler and husband William of Madison, April Bunker and husband Steve of Bangor, Melinda Mckecknie and Friend Linwood Heald of Fairfield; a very special friend, Barbara Coffin and family of Cornville; and his four legged best friends Sadie and Tomcat; several Grand Children and Great Grandchildren and a special Angel, Emma Dionne from Cedar Ridge. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 52 years, Sandra; daughter, Julie; sons, Jeffery and Danial.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Calvary Cemetery, North Avenue, Skowhegan with Reverend Mark Tanner officiating.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Philip’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society

PO Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

