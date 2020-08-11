WATERVILLE – Joyce B. Bickford died on July 9, 2020, at the Maine General Medical Center at the Thayer Campus in Waterville, Maine.

She was born on September 3, 1946, to Louis Gurney, and Yvette Lessard. She enjoyed bowling and competed on a league for several years. One of her favorite things was to have her camper up on Brassua Lake at a family camp.

Joyce is survived by her two sons; Tony Richard, and his partner Deena McLeod, along with his children; Cody and wife Danielle Richard, Erik Plante, Chase Keefe, Rebecca Swain, and Anthony Lawrence; along with her other son, Alan Richard, and his children; Deanna Buker, Chelsea Colby, Logan Bruneau, Cade Bruneau, Jessica Fullerton, Megan Fullerton, and Mercedes Richard.

Joyce is also survived by many great-grandchildren, and her two sisters, Nancy Flewelling, and Joann Hutchins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gene, along with her parents; and her siblings, Julie Stanton, Donald Gurney, Richard Gurney Sr., and Dan Gurney.

A huge thank you to her very special friend, Carol Pelletier, and hospice care.

A celebration of life will be held on August 15 at 1 p.m., at a family camp.

It will then be followed by a BBQ.

