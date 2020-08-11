LEESBURG, Fla. – Sharon Ann (Rowell) Flanders of Athens, Maine, died unexpectedly at her winter residence in Leesburg, Fla., on August 3, 2020 at 75-years-old.

Sharon is survived by her children, John and Mary Cobb, Valerie and Michael Brown, and Robyn and Roy Flanders, all of Athens, Maine; stepchildren, Jeff, Heidi and Earle Flanders of Maine, Arthur Holmes Jr. and Annie LeBlanc of New Hampshire, and Michael Holmes of Florida; foster children, Richard Romano and Katy Frost of Maine; her siblings, Mary-Alice Clark and Michael Haley of New York and Lisa Lignori of New Jersey, Terry Rowell, Gary Rowell, and Vernon Rowell Jr., all of Maine; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also left behind her beloved kitty, Missy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Holmes Sr. and her late husband of many years, Raymond Flanders, parents, Hazel Scaramuzzo and Vernon Rowell; siblings, Robert Rowell, Arthur Haley, Frank Lignori Jr. III and stepchildren, Kenneth Flanders and Douglas Flanders.

Sharon was born on April 24, 1945 in Hartland, Maine. From the age of 2-years-old, Sharon was raised by her grandparents, Emma and Leon Lancaster, and Uncle Melvin Harvey. She was a lifelong resident of Athens and schooled at the Somerset Academy. In her early years she worked at Dexter Shoe and Fay Scott, and in her later life she became a caregiver at Sebasticook Farms, where she worked until she retired. Caring for others came natural to her. She was an adored mother, a generous, kind-hearted soul and caring for many others when needed, as she always left her door open. Sharon’s special hobbies included sewing, gardening, fishing/camping, live music shows, playing cards and bingo, dining out, thrift store shopping and time spent with family and friends, but most of all she loved to travel. From the time she woke up until the time she went to bed she was always on the go, nothing seemed to slow her down. If you entered her home you would be amused by her thrift store nick-knacks, calendars, and endless labels written in black sharpie marker. Sharon had a way of making every relationship she held unique and cherished in some way. She will be greatly missed by all the lives she has touched over the years.

Graveside Services will be held at a later date, at Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at ? http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to: Hospice Volunteer of Somerset County,

PO Box 658,

Skowhegan ME 04976

