A Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Readfield Union Meeting House, 22 Church Road in Readfield.Photos by Michelle McDougal Photography and Bob Bailie

The band performs a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis Soul Music that’s guaranteed to get the party started. The Old School Soul Revue is complete with outstanding female singers, and a full horn section. The band will cover Soul Classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, The Staple Singers and The Queen of Soul – Aretha Franklin.