A Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Readfield Union Meeting House, 22 Church Road in Readfield.Photos by Michelle McDougal Photography and Bob Bailie
The band performs a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis Soul Music that’s guaranteed to get the party started. The Old School Soul Revue is complete with outstanding female singers, and a full horn section. The band will cover Soul Classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, The Staple Singers and The Queen of Soul – Aretha Franklin.
The band performs a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis Soul Music that’s guaranteed to get the party started. The Old School Soul Revue is complete with outstanding female singers, and a full horn section. The band will cover Soul Classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, The Staple Singers and The Queen of Soul – Aretha Franklin.
Tickets cost $20.
For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Maine Music Society elects news officers
-
Community
Strand youth film competition seeks entries for film fest
-
Community
Virtual Strut for Strays set for Oct. 11-17
-
Things to Do
Bob Marley brings show to Madison Aug. 14 & 15
-
Things to Do
Conclave: The American Classic live stream concert set for Aug. 14