The 12th annual Golf Invitational, hosted by Pine Grove Programs, will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at JW Parks Golf Course, 382 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield.

This unique four-person golf scramble will include prizes that are hunting and fishing related, along with some standard golf prizes including cash.

This year, Pine Grove is getting creative, and offering a “rolling tourney” in which you can play a different day to support the program if you aren’t able to join in on Sept 19. Those who plan to play earlier will need to purchase a $65 Rolling Golf Tourney Ticket in advance at pine-grove-programs.square.site, then call the course to schedule a desired date and tee time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. by Thursday, Sept. 17. Those who plan play Sept. 19 do not need to purchase this ticket.

Those who play prior to Sept. 17 must remember to turn in their card the day you play or your score will not be entered in the tournament.

To register for the Sept. 19 invitation, call 207-487-5545.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: