Rafael Devers was not in the Boston Red Sox lineup again Tuesday for the second straight day because of a sore ankle. But he is feeling better.

“Went out and did some hitting in the cage,” Red Sox Manager Ron Roenicke said about Devers before Tuesday’s game vs. the Rays. “Took some ground balls today, ran a little bit. So he’s doing way better. We weren’t quite sure where he was going to be at after last night but a lot better today.”

Devers is off to a slow start. He has gone 10 for 57 (.175 batting average) with a .242 on-base percentage, .351 slugging percentage, two home runs, four doubles and three RBI in 15 games this season.

He has struck out 21 times and walked only three times. But he blasted a 449-foot homer Sunday, the same day he aggravated his ankle.

MITCH MORELAND WAS back in the lineup Tuesday after being unable to pinch hit last night because of a sore left knee.

Moreland dealt with knee and back issues last year. He underwent surgery on his medial meniscus during the offseason before 2018.

Roenicke was asked if he needs to check with Moreland every day about his availability.

“I don’t think it’s every day,” Roenicke said. “I don’t want to say exactly what it is or how long it’s been there. But last year when we sat him, these are the things we talk about with him – that he’s not young anymore. He’s played a lot and he’s played really hard. And he’s got a big, strong body that has just taken a beating. So when he’s good, he can be great for a week and then all of a sudden we need to rest him. Or he could be good for two days and we need to rest him. So it’s not a daily conversation but it’s something that’s there that we need to talk to him constantly about. But we know when he’s on the field, we know he is so productive that we want him out there a lot.”

RELIEVERS JOSH TAYLOR and Darwinzon Hernandez – who began the season on the IL after missing most of training camp because of positive COVID-19 tests – continue to throw in simulated games at Pawtucket.

Taylor is farther along than Hernandez who they want to stretch out to two or three innings.

“We’re looking at a week-ish or somewhere in that range (for Taylor) and a little bit longer for Darwinzon. I think now that’s basically the plan,” Roenicke said.

