Musician Samuel James will perform a live streamed concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St.  in Gardiner.
The live event will be streamed from an empty Johnson Hall.
Blues man, guitar virtuoso and Moth featured storyteller Samuel James returns to the stage weaving together his unique mix of traditional Black American music, masterful musicianship and celebrated storytelling.

Tickets cost $15-$100.

For tickets, or more information, call the  box office at 207-582-7144 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday to the day of show after 5 p.m.

For more information, visit johnsonhall.org.

