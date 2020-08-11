Musician Samuel James will perform a live streamed concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. in Gardiner.
The live event will be streamed from an empty Johnson Hall.
Blues man, guitar virtuoso and Moth featured storyteller Samuel James returns to the stage weaving together his unique mix of traditional Black American music, masterful musicianship and celebrated storytelling.
Tickets cost $15-$100.
For tickets, or more information, call the box office at 207-582-7144 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday to the day of show after 5 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Maine Music Society elects news officers
-
Community
Strand youth film competition seeks entries for film fest
-
Community
Virtual Strut for Strays set for Oct. 11-17
-
Things to Do
Bob Marley brings show to Madison Aug. 14 & 15
-
Things to Do
Conclave: The American Classic live stream concert set for Aug. 14