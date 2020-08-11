Sean Mencher will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.
Menchers latest album has a title that gets right to the point: Sean Mencher Plays Guitar. It consists of 16 solo guitar pickin’ instrumental tracks, most of them written by some of Mencher’s musical idols, including Merle Haggard, Merle Travis, Hank Williams and Chet Atkins.
Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the door.
This concert also will be live streamed on Facebook.
For more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.
