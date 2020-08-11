SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Area Agency on Aging, distributed $67,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act mini-grant awards.

These grants monies were distributed by SeniorsPlus to 15 businesses, organizations, and agencies that serve older people and adults with disabilities in Androscoggin, Oxford, and Franklin counties, according to a news release from the Lewiston-based agency.

Signed into law March 27, 2020, the CARES Act provides additional funding to states, territories, and tribes for the various programs authorized by the Older Americans Act of 1965. CARES Act funds will help strengthen services that support the health, safety, and independence of older adults and adults with disabilities challenged by the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency.

Each of the five designated Area Agencies on Aging in Maine were assigned to seek grant applications in their individual territories in the state.

SeniorsPlus disseminated CARES Act funds by giving one-time mini-grants to organizations delivering vital support services to vulnerable residents of its tri-county area.

These grant awards were for up tos $5,000 each and were made to the following groups: Auburn Recreation Department, Bedard Pharmacy, Catholic Charities, Fairbanks Union and New Portland Community churches, Green Ladle-Lewiston Regional Technical Center, Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County, High Street Food Pantry — High Street Congregational Church, LA Hearing Center, Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rural Community Action Ministry, Safe Voices, Trinity Jubilee Center, University of Southern Maine Senior College, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, and Western Maine Transportation Services.

Established in 1972, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible.

The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve. Annually, SeniorsPlus serves more than 19,000 individuals and fields 120,000 phone inquiries.

