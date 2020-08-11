A car chase that started in the northbound lane of the Maine Turnpike in York ended with the arrest of two men and the recovery of a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Shaw Adams, 42, of Standish was caught in woods off the highway last Friday and faces aggravated charges of drug trafficking, eluding an officer, criminal speed and violating his conditions of release. He was also driving with a suspended license, according to a news release Tuesday by York Police.

A passenger in the vehicle Adams was driving, 40-year-old Stephen Tracy of Charleston, was arrested without incident. Tracy was charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

The chase began early Friday morning when York police Cpl. Jesse Duda attempted to stop Adams for allegedly speeding in a construction zone. The pursuit northward lasted for several miles before state police brought the vehicle to a stop using a spike mat at mile 26.5 near Kennebunk.

Adams left the vehicle and fled into a wooded area. York police K9 handler John Rogers and his dog Gunther tracked Adams for about 25 minutes, eventually locating him lying near a riverbank. He was arrested without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 86 grams of fentanyl, 22 Xanax pills, 11 grams of cocaine and two grams of crystal meth.

