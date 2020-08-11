FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter will host a Virtual Strut for Strays Oct. 11 through 17. Registration will close Monday, Aug. 31.

The registration fee is $20 for children ages 12 and younger, and $25 for those 13 and older.

All registrations include a 2020 Strut for Strays event logo T-shirt.

For more information and to register, go to fcanimalshelter.org or call the shelter at 207-778-2638.

