FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter will host a Virtual Strut for Strays Oct. 11 through 17. Registration will close Monday, Aug. 31.
The registration fee is $20 for children ages 12 and younger, and $25 for those 13 and older.
All registrations include a 2020 Strut for Strays event logo T-shirt.
For more information and to register, go to fcanimalshelter.org or call the shelter at 207-778-2638.
