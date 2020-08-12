Cabin Fever Comedy Night will take place from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cabin Fever Comedy Night will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Thompson’s Point, 10 Thompson’s Point Road in Portland.

Co-presented by Empire Comedy Club Portland Maine’s official venue for comedy. The music will be provided by DJ Lucky Penny.

Bring your own chair or blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase onsite, including a full bar. No outside food or beverage is permitted. Limited to 50 people.

Please note the Thompson’s Point team is taking every precaution to keep our attendees safe and comfortable. We are asking that all attendees wear a mask in common areas, which can be removed once you’re seated.