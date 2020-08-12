MADISON, Wis. — Gilbert Taylor of Hallowell, a graduate of the College of Letters and Science, earned a Master of Arts — Library and Information Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A unique online commencement ceremony was held May 9.

The ceremony, forced online because of the Coronavirus pandemic, was for doctoral, bachelor’s, master’s and law graduates.

