Maine reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and no additional deaths.

The 22 new cases is an uptick from Tuesday’s six new cases, a daily fluctuation that has been typical of new case reports over the past week. The seven-day daily case average on Tuesday was 13.5, compared to about 24 in late July.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 3,070 cases of COVID-19, and 126 deaths.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said during a media briefing on Tuesday, that Maine’s low case numbers are a good sign, but with the virus raging in other states and increasing in nearby states like Massachusetts, Maine must keep “two feet on the gas.”

Maine has the second-lowest infection rate in the country, at 0.9 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute. Only Vermont has a lower rate at 0.8 cases per 100,000. States with high prevalence rates, including many in the South and West, are at 20 cases per 100,000 or higher.

This story will be updated.

