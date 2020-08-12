WATERVILLE – Carolyn “Kay” Carey, 82, passed away Aug. 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Fairfield on Aug. 14, 1937, to Kate and Gerard Duplessis.

Following high school, she married Carlton R. Carey of Waterville. They shared 64 beautiful years of marriage and raised four children together. Her family was her top priority, committing the first 28 years of married life at home. She was actively involved in facilitating all of her children’s passions. Her most treasured time was spent bringing her family together for holidays.

She later spent 15 years as a ward clerk at Mount St. Joseph and 10 years as the very vocal “silent” partner at Kennebec Building Supply before retiring.

With Kay’s strength and selflessness, she was the matriarch of our family. Her gentle soul and playful spirit allowed her most endearing quality as a trusted confidant to shine.

Kay is survived by her loving husband, Carlton; her “golden child” Carl (Casey) Carey, his wife Alice Schlosser of Vassalboro, and three daughters, Eva Goulette of Waterville, Gale Mahoney of Willimantic, Conn., and Lynne Boyd of Saco. She is also survived by five grandchildren and their families, Geoff Boyd, Jamie Boyd, Chelsea Boyd, Casey Mahoney and Sarah Mahoney; her brother, Leo Duplessis and his wife, Shirley, two sisters, Gerry Mullen of DePere, Wis. and Sally LaVertu of Brewer; as well as several nieces and nephews, and good friends.

Kay’s very kind heart and quick wit will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to the pandemic, the service will be held on what would have been Kay’s 83rd birthday, Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis Cemetery in Waterville for family and close friends. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc (www.lupus.org).

