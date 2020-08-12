VIENNA – Dorothy Meghan Howe passed away Aug. 7, 2020, at home in Vienna, following a 12-year contested battle with cancer. She spent her last week in celebration of life and love with family and friends. Dorothy was a raging beauty born to be queen of the world but was taken before that could happen. But, many may argue those last four words…

She is survived by her 9-year-old son, Reuben Roy Emmons Howe, of Vienna and “adopted” son Eric Clark of Harpswell. She is also survived by her parents, Roylynn Hamblet of Vienna and Eric Howe of Industry; sister Clara Howe of South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; and grandmother, Marcia Doherty of Waterville; along with extended family and many wonderful friends.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Massachusetts General Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Renown Medical Center, Reno, Nev,, Maine Medical Center, and Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.

A graveside service will be held at the Bradbury Farm Cemetery off West Kingfield Road in Kingfield on Friday August 14 at 11 a.m. followed by a gathering to be announced.

