SKOWHEGAN – Ellen Merrill left this life July 31, 2020. She is now with her family and friends who went before. She was born Dec. 12, 1928 in The Forks, the second child and only daughter of Edward Comber and Lillian Farley Comber.

She went to school in The Forks until it was time to go to High School. The local children were tuitioned to boarding schools for grades 9-12. She graduated from Colburn Classical institute in 1945. She attended Farmington Teacher College from 1946-47. It was there that she met Pauline Combellack who later became her sister-in-law. In 1948 she married Garth Merrill and later became a cook in her father’s logging camps. Her first child was born in 1949. Sadly she had multiple birth defects and died two weeks later in Boston. That left a pain in her heart that never stopped. She got to see her, but not to hold her. I’m sure that’s the first thing she did in heaven. Nancy followed in 1950, and Shirley in 1951. She called Caratunk home for many years.

Sis, as she was called, was a woman of many talents. She made all our school clothes. She was a great cook who loved to entertain. She was Martha long before Martha was popular. She made beautiful cookies for the holidays. Any holiday. They were intricately decorated. In later years she was famous among family and friends for her Santa Claus cookies. She grew beautiful flowers and vegetables. For years she kept the family supplied with zucchini relish, jams, and jellies. She crocheted the best dishcloths.

She loved to travel and in the early years, my aunt Polly Merrill was a willing accomplice. They went on a trip to California that created great memories. Later years, her favorite friend, Janet Robinson, was her cohort. They covered many miles in the state of Maine. She liked to talk about her childhood because she grew up in the depression. She saved her ration book and some stamps. She told of being on a family trip to New Jersey and seeing the Hindenburg blow up.

Mom, Gram, Auntie, and Ellen will be missed by many. She was able to live on her own until March, 2020. This was only because she has incredible help from her landlord and neighbors. We want to thank Dale Laney, Debby Moody and Lynn Demchak as well as Len Mytech for all they did for her. You have out heartfelt appreciation. We also wish to thank Cedar Ridge Nursing Center for her wonderful care. You are all the best of the best.

She is predeceased by her husband, Garth; her daughter, Judith Anne; her brothers family, Edward, Polly, Todd, and Ruth Ellen; two sons-in-law, Daniel Robinson and Herbert Hudson; along with many members of the Merrill family.

She is survived by a very loving family, two daughters, Nancy Robinson of Cornville, and Shirley Merrill of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jason Robinson and his wife Robin of Charlotte, Daniel James Robinson and his wife Stacey of Solon, Michael Robinson and his wife Cindy of Berwick; six great-grandchildren, Logan Robinson and his wife Kaylan of Charlotte, Sydney Robinson of Charlotte, Maren and Brady Robinson of Berkwick, Desmond and Jillian Robinson of Solon; a great-great-grandchild, Luka, of Charlotte; also her beloved friend Janet Robinson of Bingham. She also leaves her brother’s son, Randy Comber and his life Lucy, along with their sons, Aaron and Jon and their families. They were all much beloved by Auntie. She also leaves a cousin, Jeanne Deletsky and her husband Phil and family of Auburn and a large group of Merrill nieces and nephews, John, Brenda, Judi, Paula, Gary, Julie, Jeannie, Noreen, Stephanie, Janice, Rick, Charlie and their families. There are many more that aren’t listed. Aunt Sis loved all of you.

A graveside service will be held on September 5 at 10:30 a.m. in Bingham Village Cemetery. All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed at the service.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the

Somerset Animal Shelter

P.O. Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

or a Humane society of your choice.

