GARDINER – Janette Ann (O’Reilly) Childs, 86, of Gardiner, died Monday Aug. 10, 2020 at MaineGeneral Alzheimer’s Care Center in Gardiner.

She was born in Pittsfield on Feb. 9, 1934, the daughter of Myles and Gertrude (Walker) O’Reilly. She was married to Maurice E. Childs for 29 years until his death in 1985.

Janette attended local schools. She was a homemaker as well as a childcare provider. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Janette was a wonderful loving woman and will be missed dearly by many.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; daughter, Jacquelyn M. Childs; and 17 brothers and sisters.

Janette is survived by her daughter, Pamela McArthur and husband Gerald, of West Gardiner, three sons, Michael Childs and partner Melody Lavoie, of Phillips, Maurice Childs Jr., of East Millinocket, David Childs and partner Justin Thomas Dewitt, of Guilford; daughter-in-law, Sharon Gagnon Childs, of Mattawamkeag; five grandchildren, Gerald McArthur II, Todd McArthur and his wife Stephanie, Sage Hathaway, Andrew Childs and Anthony Childs; four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Collin, Evan and Elise McArthur; sister, Ray Jean Buzzell of Guilford; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Alzheimer’s Care Center for their wonderful and loving care of our mother/grandmother.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Wednesday, August 19, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous