BELGRADE – Susan Marie (Barbeau) Hunnewell died unexpectedly at home in Belgrade on Aug. 4 2020. Susan was born in Schenectady, N.Y. to Philip W. and Bernice E. (Monroe) Barbeau.

Susan graduated from Madison High School with the class of 1972 and went on to attend and graduate from the Lab School at Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. She worked as a pharmacy technician for a number of years and also worked and retired from Madison Area Health Center as a patient representative, helping to get free medications for patients.

After Lab School, she married Gregory J. Hunnewell on Jan. 17, 1976 and settled in Madison, later buying property and building a home in Smithfield. After an eight-month stay in Florida, she settled with her husband in Belgrade.

Susan was predeceased by her parents, Philip W. and Bernice E. Barbeau.

Susan is survived by her husband of 44 years, Gregory J. Hunnewell; daughter, Janna Weston of Belgrade, son, Dana Hunnewell of Doha, Qatar; and grandsons Noah and Caleb Cowan of Madison; her brother, Morris “Mickey” Barbeau and wife Virginia reside in Lamoine, and brother, Daniel Barbeau and wife Janice reside in Norridgewock. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and many very special friends.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan’s memory to the

Somerset Humane Society

123 Middle Road

(P.O. Box 453)

Skowhegan, ME 04976

