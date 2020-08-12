The owner of Orbit Hair Styling in Lewiston is offering a $300 interview bonus and $3,000 hiring bonus in the quest for two new hairdressers, and yes, Richard Stone says, they are that hard to come by.

“We’ve always been very busy,” he said, with a dedicated customer base and more work than his 10 current stylists can fit in.

But since Mr. Bernard’s School of Hair Fashion abruptly closed in 2015, the area’s seen fewer new cosmetology grads, Stone said, “and the beauty schools in Maine report that there are a lot fewer students going to school to be cosmetologists. A lot are signing up for smaller, less expensive classes like nail tech or estheticians to start in the field and they never go back for hairstylist.”

He’s planning to start a new trainee program at the salon, taking one new person on every six months, and crossing his fingers that the $3,000 bonus, to be paid out over time, catches enough interested eyes.

“I’m hoping it makes lots of people do a double-take,” Stone said.

