The Maine based singer/songwriter grew up with a deep and resounding love of melody. With no formal training in music, Kilpatrick picked up the acoustic guitar at the age of 16 and began teaching himself how to play, crafting his own songs all while falling deeply in love with the process.

After completing high school, he took a few years off before attending college to focus his energy on a full-time career as a musician. He wrote and recorded his first album, “Half Way Home,” back in 2003. Between networking and a near constant performing schedule throughout New England he began to develop a loyal following that would continue to grow over the years.

The next 10 years in Kilpatrick’s career saw the successful release of six additional albums (totaling over 40,000 albums sold), a brief record deal with Epic Records and over 1,000 live performances, with shows alongside Dave Matthews Band, Ray Lamontagne, Guster, Barenaked Ladies, Jason Mraz and many others.

Kilpatrick and his band released his seventh studio album, “Echo,” in the spring of 2016. The 10 track album, which Kilpatrick wrote almost entirely on piano, during the course of spring and summer of 2015, was recorded at HearStudios in Maine, engineered and mixed by Pete Morse and was mastered by Jeff Lipton (Wilco, Bon Iver, City and Colour).

For more information, email [email protected] or visit portlandlobstercompany.com.