LOS ANGELES — Sarah Cooper, whose lip-sync parodies of President Donald Trump are an online sensation, is coming to Netflix with a variety special.
“Everything’s Fine,” starring the writer and comedian, will debut this fall, the streaming service said Wednesday.
Cooper is working with heavyweight talent on the special: Maya Rudolph is the executive producer and Nastasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) is directing.
How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020
The show will include “vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” Netflix said, with guest performers taking part in short interviews, sketches and “more shenanigans.”
In her early Trump satiric video, “How to Medical,” an expressive Cooper silently mouthed along to the president’s musings about the possibilities of sunlight and disinfectant as coronavirus antidotes.
Cooper’s comedic how-to books include “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” and “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
New textile recycling program places bins across Kennebec Valley
-
Maine Crime
Somerset jail inmate charged with smuggling drugs through mail
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Aug. 12 police log
-
Arts & Entertainment
Trump lip-sync star Sarah Cooper gets Netflix special
-
Sports
No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.