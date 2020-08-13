WATERVILLE — The Alfond Youth & Community Center at 126 North St., is offering one free group exercise class with a limit of one per customer. Offer will expire Tuesday, Sept. 15.
For more information, call 207-873-0684 or email [email protected].
