I support Chloe Maxmin for Senate District 13. She supports increasing public access to transportation in rural areas. This would better help people with and without disabilities who struggle with transportation to get to doctor appointments, get out to have fun on our own, go to day programs, and go grocery shopping among other daily needs.

I am a person with Down Syndrome; I do struggle with this. This would allow us to be more independent. Day programs are important to a lot of people because it leads to a lot of interactions and helps build routines, structure, community and friendships. I enjoy getting together with friends and going to art shows with day programs. Transportation has always been hard on people with disabilities. When we want to get together with friends who live far away, the lack of transportation makes this hard. The lack of access causes emotional stress. Asking family members for help with transportation is frustrating; I strive for independence because it makes me feel good.

Additionally, I am a member of the U.S. Special Olympics ski team. Sometimes we have to meet early in the mornings in Brunswick or late at night at ski mountains. Right now it is very hard together with my team because I live far away from my teammates, so having more support with transportation would allow me to do the sport I love while building my independence.

I am very grateful for my family and everything they do for me. I called Chloe and she talked to me about how increasing access to some mode of transportation is a community and health care issue in rural areas and her plans for addressing it. This is why I support her for Senate District 13 and will be voting for her on Nov. 3.

Anna McDougal

Wiscasset

