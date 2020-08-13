Lincoln must be rolling over in his grave since a group of former Republicans have co-opted his name to try to bring America to her knees with the so-called Lincoln Project.

This group of disenchanted elitists are upset that their political analyzing is no longer relevant with a Trump administration calling the shots. For years these lawyers, political consultants, Daily Beast contributors, etc., who thought they were movers and shakers have no longer got the clout they formerly thought they had.

If they are so concerned that they need a new platform to discourage Republicans and independents to no longer support the Trump administration or any of the incumbent Republicans such as Senator Collins, do they now support the Democratic left and their programs? Are you kidding?

Kay Webster

Winthrop

