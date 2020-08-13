LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Thomas Bryant had 26 points and nine rebounds to help the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 96-90 on Thursday for their lone win in the restart.

Troy Brown Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wizards, who had long been eliminated from the playoff race and had lost their first seven games in the bubble. The Wizards avoided being the only winless team in the restart.

The Celtics, who already were locked into a playoff matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, rested their starters, along with top reserve Marcus Start.

Rookie Javonte Green scored a season-high 23 points for Boston.

“He played with great intensity on both ends of the floor, was trying to do all the right stuff and obviously made a big impact offensively and did some really good things on the glass,” Celtics Coach Brad Stevens said.

Semi Ojeleye added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics.

Both teams shot below 40 percent. The Wizards led 78-77 after three quarters, then outscored the Celtics 18-13 in the fourth. The Wizards held the Celtics to 22 percent shooting in the final 12 minutes.

