VASSALBORO – Edward Byron Marr, 65, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Vassalboro, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born to Edward Milton and Ann Marie Glazier Marr at Augusta General Hospital. He was the oldest of three children and became somewhat of a little brother to his Aunt Julie Glazier.Ed was educated in the Augusta school system and graduated from Cony High School in 1973. Eddie was a hard worker and always showed up to do more than what was asked of him. He worked as a painter and laborer then obtained his class II license and worked for H.R. Hanson in Vassalboro until 1979, prior to starting his career as a commercial truck driver for Blue Seal Feeds in Augusta before retiring in 2017. Ed worked long hours and earned numerous awards for safe driving. This work ethic earned him the nickname “Lucky”, and he will be sadly missed by all his coworkers.Ed decided to enjoy his remaining days in the company of his loving wife of 32 years, Karen and close family, along with his beloved dog, Bear.He is survived by his wife Karen; son, Edward B. Marr II; brother and best friend, Michael Marr and his wife, Denise; sister Leslie Marr, brothers-in-law Ronald Goodheart and his significant other, Cindy Randler, Daniel Goodheart and his wife Debi, and Gary Goodheart; mother-in-law Jeannine Goodheart; uncle Thomas Glazier, aunt Julie Glazier and their families. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews; grandnephews; cousin; and good friends.The family would like to thank Dr. Lindsey Hathaway, MD; Laura Gosselin, RN, Dr. Robert Dohner, DO and to all the nurses and staff at the Harold Alfond Cancer Center for the quality of care Ed received. Thank you to Michael Szela, MD for his care over the last 30 years. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., August 29 at the St. Bridget Center. Online condolences may be offered to the family at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Jackson Laboratory, in Ed’s memory, to benefit cancer research. Go to http://www.jax.org

