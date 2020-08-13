AUGUSTA – Nancy F. Harakall, 77, of Windy Street, died Aug. 9, 2020 at Maine General Rehabilitation and Nursing Care at Gray Birch Drive, Augusta after an extended illness.

She was born in Lewiston on Feb. 23, 1943, the daughter of Delmar Nadeau and Leora N. (Haley) Nadeau.

She attended Edward Little High School in Auburn and graduated from The University of Maine, Machias with a B.S. in Business Education.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Shaw’s Supermarket in Augusta for 25 years.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed power walking, and playing games. She loved animals, the Red Sox, the Patriots and her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband of 55 years, Joseph A. Harakall of Augusta; one son, John and Maryann Harakall of Chelsea, two daughters, Anne and Jeff Wilson of Peachtree City, Ga. and Susan and Roger Bora of Washington Township, Ohio; one brother, Robert Nadeau of Saco; and five grandchildren, Derek, Megan, Abigail, Ashlyn and Mason.

With Covid-19 restrictions, public visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday August 15 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

A private committal will be held later.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Kennebec Valley Humane Society

10 Pet Haven Lane

Augusta, ME 04330

Guest Book