Rep. Andrew McLean

AUGUSTA — Democratic Rep. Andrew McLean of Gorham submitted a letter of resignation from the Maine House on Thursday.

McLean recently graduated from the University of Maine School of Law, and said post-law school work that begins next week requires him to leave his job as an elected official.

“I am proud of the work that has been accomplished over the last eight years, and I am grateful to have contributed to the success of that work,” he said in a statement.

The decision does not alter the balance of power. Democrats retain control of the House and the Senate.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles