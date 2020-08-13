AUGUSTA — Democratic Rep. Andrew McLean of Gorham submitted a letter of resignation from the Maine House on Thursday.
McLean recently graduated from the University of Maine School of Law, and said post-law school work that begins next week requires him to leave his job as an elected official.
“I am proud of the work that has been accomplished over the last eight years, and I am grateful to have contributed to the success of that work,” he said in a statement.
The decision does not alter the balance of power. Democrats retain control of the House and the Senate.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Mail-in ballots sent to Trump and first lady in Florida
-
New England
U.S. Supreme Court: Rhode Island mail-in voters don’t need witnesses
-
Religion and Values
More U.S. churches sue to challenge COVID-19 restrictions
-
Business
TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Trump over app ban
-
Politics
Trump gives credence to false, racist Kamala Harris conspiracy
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.