AUGUSTA — Two Augusta men and a man from Bronx, New York were arrested Wednesday after Augusta police searched a Gage Street residence and found illegal drugs and a gun.

Augusta police, assisted by the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police, executed a search warrant around 5:15 p.m. at 85 Gage St.. There they found 19 grams of cocaine base, 57 grams of a fentanyl/heroin-based product and a firearm, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Augusta police, as well as equipment associated with the drugs.

Jesse Curtis, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, a felony. He is being held on $15,000 bail.

Thomas Knowlton, 60, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both felonies. He’s being held on $75,000 bail.

David Maldonado, 26, of Bronx, New York, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both felonies. He’s being held on $75,000 bail.

All three were taken to the Kennebec County jail.

