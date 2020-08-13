A group of Unity College alumni and community members plan to gather this weekend to show their support and love for the school in a “walk on, sit in, show love,” following the college’s dramatic announcement recently of exploring the sale of its main campus.

The gathering will be at the Field of Dreams, which is owned by the college. The campus at 90 Quaker Hill Road is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jodie Thompson, a 2004 Unity graduate and one of the organizers, said in an interview the idea was put in motion last Wednesday.

“Everyone felt such pain and loss that the school may be sold, we all had serious feelings about it,” said, Thompson, 38, who lives in upstate New York. “I wanted to make sure we could get together and express those feelings in a positive way.”

Unity College officials say the sale of the campus is not for certain, but it’s among the possibilities as the college transitions to a “hybrid” learning model that leans into remote, decentralized learning.

Penny Picard Sampson, a 1990 graduate and chair of the Unity select board, said she will “make an appearance” at the event alongside another select board member.

“I think attention needs to be drawn to it, so that the powers at be at the college realize how important the Unity in Unity College is,” Picard Sampson said. “I don’t know how much the college will actually take out of it.

“I think it’s very important to show support to the alumni and current students who want to maintain a physical campus in the town of Unity.”

Thompson said she reached out to the school and asked if alumni could visit the campus and was told “that was not a possibility at this time.”

The school is aware of the event taking place and have no problem with it occurring, and President Dr. Melik Khoury offered the Field of Dreams as a space for it.

“We have spoken to some of the individuals leading this event on Saturday, and while the campus itself is closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, we have allowed this group to enjoy the Unity College Field of Dreams in a peaceful way while observing safe COVID-19 practices (social distancing, face masks, gathering size, and proper hand hygiene),” Unity College said in a statement. “We understand the residential campus means a great deal to our alumni. It does to all of us. We are hopeful that the plans we have for its continued viability will enable all of us to enjoy it well into the future.”

Participants are encouraged to bring their own refreshments and spend as much or as little time as they want in the “free flowing” event, Thompson said. Masks and social distancing are also required at the event, according to its Facebook page.

Hauns Bassett, a 1997 graduate and Unity resident, cannot make the event due to a work conflict but is actively promoting it on his social media channels.

“I support this 100%,” said Bassett, 46. “In these uncertain times I want the college to know that I care as an alumni, and I want the town to know, too.”

Thompson also heard of some spray painting and damage to the school, which prompted her to organize the gathering. Thompson is unsure of how many people will attend.

“It’s open to the community as well because, honestly, it’s to support the school as well as the town,” Thompson said.

