Pine Grove Programs is offering a limited number of free three-day Fall Black Bear Hunts over bait for the 2020 Maine Black Bear Hunting season to active duty service members, veterans, first responders and Gold Star Family members, according to a news release from the Pleasant Ridge-based nonprofit organization.

The trip will include a three-day, four-night, hunt for the following dates, three people for each segment: Aug. 30-Sept. 3, Sept. 2-6, Sept. 6-10, Sept. 9-13, Sept. 13-17 and Sept. 16-20.

For more information and to read the Particulars, visit files.constantcontact.com/8499a39c501/86434f30-da7b-4e4f-8274-a009ced239c9.pdf or email [email protected].

