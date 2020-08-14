Waterville’s Gifford’s Ice Cream will host a mini golf fundraiser Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22 and 23, at the ice cream stand at 170 Silver St. All mini golf proceeds to benefit Northern Light Inland Hospital Cardiac Monitoring Equipment, according to a news release from Northern Light Inland Hospital.

Registration is recommended, to register, visit northernlighthealth.org/giffords. Those who register will need to select a time allotted between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., registration closes at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Registration will be available onsite the day of while space is available.

For more information, contact Donna Jo Mitchell, director of philanthropy, at [email protected] or 207-861-3377.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: