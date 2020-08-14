The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 27 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, reflecting an upward trend in new coronavirus case numbers in recent days.

The number of Maine residents who have died after contracting COVID-19 held steady at 126 for a third consecutive day, however.

The 27 new cases — which appears to include a slight adjustment on Thursday’s numbers — bring the total number of confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Maine to 4,115 as of Friday morning. Confirmed cases involve individuals who have tested positive during DNA-based testing while probable cases involve individuals who had a positive antibody test or are exhibiting symptoms after contact with a known infected person.

Maine has averaged 16 new cases per day for the week ending on Friday, which is the same rolling average for the seven-day period ending on Aug. 7. But daily case numbers have ticked up, with Maine CDC reporting 20 or more cases on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday compared to an average of 13 cases per day between Aug. 3 and Aug. 11.

At the same time, the number of tests being run in Maine has increased while the rate of results that come back positive continues to fall. On Thursday, Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said there were a record 3,175 DNA-based tests reported to his agency on Wednesday and that the “positivity rate” for those tests was 0.63 percent, compared to a national average of 8 percent. Maine’s seven-day average positivity rate was 0.65 percent, Shah said.

Maine’s infection and death rates remain among the lowest in the nation. Maine was averaging 0.9 new infections per day for every 100,000 residents for the previous week, which is the lowest rate in the country, according to tracking by the Harvard Global Health Institute.

The states just below Maine on the institute’s list were Vermont (1.0 cases daily for every 100,000 residents), New Hampshire (1.8), Connecticut (2.0), New York (3.3), New Jersey (4.2) and Massachusetts (4.4). Residents of all of those states, with the exception of Massachusetts, can visit Maine without first obtaining a COVID-19 test or quarantining for 14 days because of the low infection rates among their populations.

After accounting for the 126 deaths and the 3,604 people who have recovered from the disease, there were 385 active cases of COVID-19 that Maine CDC was tracking as of Friday. That is an increase of 14 active cases since Thursday.

This story will be updated.

