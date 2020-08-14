Three public transit projects in Maine will receive about $10.2 million in federal grant money to replace buses and improve service.
Funding comes from the Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, the administration said in a news release.
Most of the funding, about $9 million, will be provided to build a welcome center at the Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton. The center will be the headquarters for the Island Explorer bus system that serves Acadia National Park and nearby communities.
Greater Portland Transit District, which runs the Metro bus service, will get $821,000 to replace aging buses, and Bangor will receive about $397,000 to build passenger shelters and bus boarding areas for its Community Connector hail service that presently has no designated stops.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins notebook: Rask having trouble summoning playoff intensity in empty arena
-
Sports
Bulls fire Boylen after missing playoffs again
-
Business
Trump’s net worth has declined $300 million in the past year
-
Schools and Education
All counties remain green as state updates return-to-school advisories
-
Maine Crime
Massachusetts man arrested in Maine for woman’s death in Boston hotel
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.