The New Balance factories in Skowhegan and Norridgewock closed Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, marking the company’s first confirmed case in Maine.
It was the second time this summer the factories closed. The factories first closed for a day in June while an employee was awaiting a test which ultimately came back negative for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
“New Balance’s top priority is to maintain the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” the company said in a statement Friday. “As soon as we were notified that an associate in our Norridgewock factory tested positive for COVID-19, our first confirmed case in Maine, we followed our comprehensive safety procedures. Our thoughts are with our colleague for a swift recovery.”
The factories were closed for a precautionary cleaning day.
