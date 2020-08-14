WATERVILLE – Carmelle A. Rossignol, 77, of Waterville died peacefully on August 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Carmelle was born August 25, 1942. She was the daughter of Madeleine (Martin) and Leonel Ouellette

Through her life, Carmelle and Rosaire enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas yearly. She love every minute at the casino! She also enjoyed basket weaving with friends. Carmelle was a devoted Catholic and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Her greatest joy however, was her family. She loved each moment she shared with us ? cooking, camping, and having fun. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, because she loved to shop and spoil her grandkids.

Carmelle is survived by her beloved husband, Rosaire J. Rossignol of 55 years; her four loving daughters, Renee Pellerin and her husband Craig of Oakland, Nicole Clavette and her husband Russ of Sidney, Monique Stanley and her husband Levi of Fairfield, and Simone Goodspeed and her husband Andy of Fairfield. Carmelle was also blessed with four wonderful grandchildren, Emily Pellerin, Tyler Pellerin, Ashley Clavette and Timothy Clavette; her sister June Kirk and brother-in-law William Kirk, and her sister Priscilla Cote; her sister-in-law, Jean Anne Ouellette, her sister-in-law Bernadette Poitras, her brother-in-law, Robert Rossignol and sister-in-law Rebecca Rossignol; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carmelle was predeceased by her parents Leonel and Madeleine Ouellette, her brothers, Roland Ouellette and Raymond Ouellette, her sister Linda Coro, baby brother Donald Ouellette, and brother-in-law Jacques Poitras.

A special Thank You to Maine General Hospice and FCP Live In for taking such wonderful care of our Wife and Mother.

A graveside service will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Waterville on Wednesday, August 19 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street Waterville ME 04901 http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

Guest Book