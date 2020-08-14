CHELSEA – Jacqueline S. Magee-Beckim, 82, of Chelsea, died peacefully Wednesday August 12, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation-Glenridge.

She was born January 9, 1938 in Hallowell the daughter of Kenneth and Irene (Wheelock) Baker. Jackie was the sixth of eight children. She loved dancing, playing cards, baking and farming. She and her first husband, Raymond Magee, started and ran the very successful Magee’s Vegetable Stand in Chelsea for many years. Magee’s Vegetable Stand became a local favorite as it was written about in the Kennebec Journal and Jackie’s regular customers affectionately nicknamed her the “Cucumber Lady”. She was a generous and well known member of the Chelsea community for more than 60 years.

Jackie was predeceased by her first husband, Raymond Magee in 1995.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Beckim; her children, Roxanne Magee, of Yarmouth Thomas Magee, of Hawaii, Randall Magee, of Chelsea and; her sister, Noreen Collins, of Belgrade; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Chad, January, Todd, Jessica, Tiffany, Thomas IV, Jonathan, Solomon, Aaron and Scott Magee as well as six great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may visit at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta Sunday August 16 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at the Chelsea Heights Cemetery on Monday August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Guest Book