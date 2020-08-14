SKOWHEGAN – Andrew “Goose” Curtis, 14, passed on with his parents and siblings around him on August 11, 2020. He was born in Skowhegan on Sept. 27, 2005, the son of Ken Sincyr and Michelle Curtis.

He was affectionately known as “Goose” by everyone who knew him. Goose was an outgoing, happy boy who loved his friends and sports. His battle with cancer kept him from doing many of the things he loved, but it didn’t break him. Goose fought every second to keep going. He loved his family, spending time with his friends, being outdoors, and laughing. Even though he went fishing many times, he never did catch a fish.

Goose is survived by his parents; siblings, Cody, Lexigh, Brad-Lee, and Timmy; nieces, Kenadee, Alyza and Emersyn; paternal grandmother, Joanne Sincyr; many aunts, uncles and cousins, who loved him dearly; and the OG Squad (you know who you are). He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.

Family and friends are invited to remember and celebrate Goose’s life from 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Memorial Garden at Coburn Park, 419 Water St., Skowhegan. Arrangements are under the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home.

