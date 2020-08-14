SIDNEY – Arthur Hugh Johnson, 91, passed away August 10, 2020 at his home in Sidney, with his family by his side. He was born January 16, 1929, in Harpswell, the son of Hugh and Maria (Hawkes) Johnson.

He attended schools in Harpswell and Orr’s Island in a one room school house. On October 27, 1953, he married Ruby Allard in Augusta. He was a veteran who proudly serviced his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1952. He was a life time member of the American Legion. As a teenager, he was employed as a store clerk, then worked at the Rolex wristband factory, then retired after 35 years of service from the Augusta Mental Health Institute (AMHI) as a Stationary Engineer. In the 70s he was a firefighter with the Oakland fire department and in the 1980s did medical transport. Arthur enjoyed playing guitar and singing, yodeling, playing harmonica, boating/fishing, crossword puzzles and ice skating.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruby (Allard) Johnson of Sidney; two daughters, Debra Short of Augusta, Diane Trepanier and husband Doug of Sidney; two brothers, Wayne Johnson and wife Marie of Ocala, Florida, Dave Johnson and wife Frances of Orr’s Island; three sisters, Phylis Gay of Windham, Marilyn Colby and husband Raymond of Oxford, Lorna Silvan and husband Jerry of Orr’s Island; niece, Sharon Jones and husband Jim of Orr’s Island; grandchildren, Tonya, Katie, Doug, Trisha, Theresa and Jessica; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, Dana Johnson; son-in-law, Fred Short; and sister, Harriet Johnson.

A Garden Memorial dedication will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Arthur’s memory to Maine Veterans’ Home,

310 Cony Road,

Augusta, ME 04330.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous