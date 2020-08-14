CLEARWATER, Fla. – Debra Ann Desjardin, 62, passed away on May 7, 2019, in Clearwater, Florida. Debra was survived by her parents, Leroy and Gisele Desjardin of Augusta, Maine; her two brothers, Gary Desjardin and Mark Desjardin and his wife Tammy; her two sons, Keith O’Donnell of Wisconsin and his wife Carrie; Simon Brackett of Michigan and his wife Brianne; and four grandchildren, Kyleigh, Connor, Kennedy and Jameson. She was predeceased by her sister, Roxanne Desjardin.

A graveside gathering with take place on Wednesday August 19, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta, Maine. This will be a combined service for Debra and her mom, Gisele Desjardin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.

Guest Book