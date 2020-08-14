AUGUSTA – Gisele M. Desjardin, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Glenridge long term care facility. She was born on October 28, 1931 in Augusta, Maine, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Willie Baillargeon.

Gisele attended St. Augustine and Smith schools prior to attending Gates Business College.

She worked at Hudson Pulp and Paper mill for 20 years. After that, she was employed at Key Bank for 10 years before starting her own ceramic business known as Gisele’s Boutique that was located on Eastern Avenue in Augusta.

On June 28, 1952, Gisele married the love of her life, Leroy Desjardin. They recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. They had four children: Gary, Debra, Roxanne and Mark. For the past 30 years, they spent their summers in Augusta and their winters in Florida.

Gisele is survived by her husband, Leroy Desjardin; sons, Gary Desjardin and Mark Desjardin along with his wife Tammy and daughter Tara; four grandchildren: Dwight Desjardin of Hallowell; Keith O’Donnell of Milwaukee, Wis., along with his wife Carrie, son Connor, daughters Kyleigh and Kennedy; Simon Bracket of Michigan along with his wife Brianne and son Jameson; and Brian Desjardin of Pennsylvania; her sister Mary Lou Caron and husband Leo of Augusta, and their four daughters, Tamra Lee Caron-Gagne, Lindy Lou Caron, Sherry Ann Davis and Luanne Caron-Webb.

Gisele was predeceased by her two daughters, Roxanne and Debra, as well as her grandparents, Napoleon and Georginana Baillargeon, Adolphe and Virginie Binet and her parents, Willie and Amy Baillargeon.

The family would like to thank the staff at MaineGeneral Glenridge long term care facility for their care and compassion over the last year.

A public graveside service, with CDC restrictions of masks and social distancing, will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday August 19, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta, Maine. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

