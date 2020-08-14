THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Lana (Libby) Suttie, 76, passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2020.

She was born in Waterville on Oct. 18, 1943, the daughter of Philip Libby and Lucille (Ouellette) Libby. Lana graduated from Waterville High School in 1961. She married David Suttie on June 8, 1963 and they enjoyed 53 wonderful years together.

Many people will remember Lana from her 26 years working as a bank teller throughout the Waterville area. She was always friendly and happy to see her many customers. Before retirement Lana spent 10 years at the Waterville Area Humane Society as receptionist and adoption coordinator.

Lana was a voracious reader and enjoyed late nights watching movies. She was a fan of all sports, and spent many years watching her kids play. She loved cooking, especially when she was entertaining during the holidays. The holidays were a special time for Lana. She cherished the time with family and friends making memories with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lana will be remembered for her fun-loving personality and great sense of humor. Putting a smile on everyone’s face was her specialty.

Lana is predeceased by her parents, Philip and Lucille; and her loving husband David.

She is survived by her four children, Andra Berglund and husband Hugh of The Villages, Fla., Craig Suttie and wife Suzie of Canaan, N.H., Toby Suttie and wife Kim and Kristian Suttie and wife Molly, both of Fairfield; five loving grandchildren, Jesse Berglund, Megan (Berglund) Boudreaux, Jacob Suttie, Elsie Suttie and Grant Suttie; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Beau, and Layla; sister, Janet Smeltzer and husband David of Crofton, Md.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A family graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the

Waterville Area Humane Society

100 Webb Rd.,

Waterville, ME 04901

