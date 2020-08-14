WATERVILLE – It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Lucia Maria Diehl on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the age of 74. Lucia was born on December 24, 1945, in Mar del Plata, Argentina. Always having an adventurous soul she moved to the United States in 1965. Lucia graduated from Bryn Mawr College as a registered nurse. She worked as an ICU nurse while raising her three daughters on her own. Lucia was passionate about her faith in God, who carried her through hardships. She was an artist who built beautiful gardens, paintings, and crafts. She was never afraid to take on a remodel project for the house. Lucy would often say that she wasn’t the one who did that amazing thing, but that it was God. She cared for all living creatures and loved making special treats for the birds, dogs, cats, horses, and donkey. She was a feminist who raised strong women. Her ultimate joy in the end was being Grammy.

Lucia is survived by her three daughters, Jennifer Diehl, Monica Diehl, Julie Moore and her granddaughter, Adelynn Moore.

A graveside service will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville, Maine, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions attendance is limited. Arrangements are under the care of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville, Maine. http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

