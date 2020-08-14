NORRIDGEWOCK – Paula Jean Greer, 57, of Norridgewock, Maine, unexpectedly passed on July 22, 2020.

Paula was born October 11, 1962, in Portland, Maine, to Walter F. Hodge Jr. and June E. Dailey Hodge White of West Peru, Maine. She was raised in West Peru, in a tight-knit community where everybody “knows your name.”

She received her GED from Mountain Valley High School in 1981. From 1984 to 1987 she studied Chrysalis Health Psychosocial Rehab at University of Maine. During her college years she met her husband, Brian Greer.

Brian and Paula got married in 1992 in the Federated Church of Norridgewock.. In 1999, she took on the role of matriarch after the passing of her mother and oldest sister, Wanda.

She was predeceased by: her husband, Brian N. Greer; her parents, Walter F. Hodge Jr. and June E. Dailey Hodge White; two brothers, Seldon F. Hodge (Frankie), David L. Hodge; one sister, Wanda J. Hodge Roberts; and two nephews, Brian Hodge and Shawn Hodge.

She is survived by her children: Kendric Greer, Craig Greer and wife, Kelli Greer, of Norridgewock; her sisters RuthAnn Labrecque of Rumford, and Rose Hodge-Bowen of Lakeland, Fla.; her brother, Walter F. Hodge III and wife, Laura Trask, of Keene, N.H.; sisters-in-law, Carmen Hodge, of Winthrop, and Rosmond Hodge, of Rumford, Debra Pelton of Norridgewock; brother-in-law, Bruce Greer of Norridgewock; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Paula was a loving and caring mother figure to many apart from her own sons. She was smart, wise, and had a great sense of humor. She was crafty and imaginative and enjoyed making dream catchers. She loved to cook and garden. We shall remember: her making chocolates for nieces and nephews, her extensive collection of ceramic angels, her love for coffee, her admiration of animals – especially cats and butterflies, and many more memories that live within each of us who had the opportunity to cross paths with this amazing woman.

Graveside services will be held privately at the Oak Cemetery in Norridgewock, Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at ? http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

“What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others” – History of the Peloponnesian War, Thucydides.

