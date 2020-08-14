The fourth annual Share the Road with Carol memorial bike ride will take place Sunday, Sept. 13.

The event is an all ages commemorative bike ride planned in Windsor and Whitefield. The ride, which has 12-mile and 27-mile options, starts and ends at the Windsor Town Office at 523 Ridge Road, according to a news release from Christina Moylan.

This annual ride honors the memory of Carol Eckert, M.D. Eckert was tragically killed as a result of a bike accident that occurred in Windsor on Oct. 10, 2016. Biking was her passion and we invite everyone who feels the same to join us in remembrance of a life well pedaled and to further the cause of bicycle safety in Maine.

The registration fee has been lowered from $25 to $20 for adults. In addition, any person younger than 15 can ride for $10 when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Register online at BikeReg.com/share-the-road-with-carol or at the event from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., though registration online is encouraged. COVID-19 mitigation measures will be followed; participants are asked to bring and wear face coverings while not riding (masks will be available for those who forget) and follow social distancing protocols.

There will be one rest stop on the 27-mile ride. After the ride there will be a gathering for fellowship, remembrances and light snacks at the Windsor Town Hall.

Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/groups/CarolsRide. Note: This ride is not a fundraiser.

For more information, contact Moylan at 207-441-3899 or [email protected].

