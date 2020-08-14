WATERVILLE — As human-induced climate change continues to evolve, the associated impacts on the Earth’s ecosystems are unfolding before our eyes in real-time. To hold a mirror to some of the destructive human behaviors that contribute to this widespread undoing of the planet, Common Street Arts will present “unEarth,” a new work by Ian Trask.

The large-scale installation is made entirely from reimagined consumer waste on display at Common Street Arts, 10 Water St., through Dec. 31. The exhibition will be on view through CSA’s social media channels including Facebook and Instagram; associated virtual programming and additional video content will be accessible throughout the duration of the exhibition. Special gallery hours will be available by reservation.

“We are thrilled to be able to host Ian Trask’s work at Common Street Arts. This is the first large-scale installation at CSA, and we’re looking forward to creating new channels of engagement for our audience members,” said Patricia King, Vice President at Waterville Creates, according to a news release from the organization. “While arts organizations are facing unique challenges, we are committed to finding creative ways to connect—through video, social media, virtual and innovative programs that facilitate art experiences during the time of COVID.”

“My goal for unEarth was to create something with significance that extends well beyond the appreciation of the gallery viewing experience,” said artist Ian Trask, according to the release. “Beneath its ordered and beautiful surface, you will encounter memorable moments and connections that will stick in your mind and germinate into something even more profound. I’m excited to be partnering with such a smart, resourceful, and energized organization in this challenging moment.”

Trask is a Maine-based sculptor who received a degree in biology from Bowdoin College in 2005. He worked many years in research labs, but eventually left the world of science to pursue a career in fine art. While transitioning away from lab work he got a job as a hospital groundskeeper cleaning up trash daily, an experience that proved to be formative in his artistic development. He learned to see the potential in garbage and gradually built a creative practice that drew inspiration from the waste streams around him. Trask chooses to create his art from discarded or otherwise unwanted material in the deliberate effort to let scarcity and access dictate the direction of his work.

unEarth is made possible through the generous support from the Ellis–Beauregard Foundation, MaineGeneral Health, and Waterfront Maine. For more information about unEarth and related programs please visit http://www.watervillecreates.org and the Common Street Arts Facebook Page.

