Pine Grove Programs is offering an Upland Game Bird Hunt Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 20 and 21, for military service members, veterans, Goldstar families, and responders of manmade and natural disasters such as the attacks on 9/11 and others., according to a news release from the Pleasant Ridge-based nonprofit organization.

Participants arrive in the morning at Pine Grove Lodge for coffee and light breakfast refreshments, have a day afield hunting ruffed grouse over a variety of hunting dogs, coming back to the lodge mid-day for lunch, and ending the day with a home-cooked meal.

Participants will need a hunting license and firearm/ammunition.

To register for one of the dates, email [email protected]. For more information, visit pinegroveprograms.org.

Pine Grove Programs is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization that provides free outdoor experiences to military service members, veterans, Goldstar families, and responders of manmade and natural disasters such as the attacks on 9/11 and others.

