Skowhegan Savings is welcoming three new vice presidents to the bank, David Aurigemma, Karen Chapman and Andrew Fortin-Trimble.

Aurigemma recently joined the bank as the vice president of special assets and will work with the revenue retention department of the bank. He has more than 25 years of commercial credit work and most recently comes to the bank from Huntington National bank, based in Ohio, where he was the vice president senior credit review officer.

“David has an extensive knowledge in commercial credit, equipment leasing, portfolio management, workout, asset management, underwriting and lending,” said Vicki Alward, senior vice president chief risk officer for Skowhegan Savings, according to a release from the bank. “His background will enable him to work with several departments on various aspects of commercial lending, collections and loan servicing.”

Aurigemma received his master’s degree from Norwich University in Vermont and is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Stoner Graduate School of Banking. Originally from New Jersey, Aurigemma recently relocated to Maine from Vermont and now lives in South Portland.

Chapman joins the bank as a vice president and training manager where she will lead the internal staff training efforts for the bank. She has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and began her banking career as a management trainee for Peoples Heritage Bank. Prior to joining Skowhegan Savings, Chapman worked for Katahdin Trust Company for 25 years with 12 of those years as the vice president training manager.

“We are excited that Karen has joined the Skowhegan Savings team,” said Dawn Palmer, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “We look forward to her demonstrated expertise to continue to drive the integrity and innovation of our training programs, engaging our employees and enriching their professional development and growth.”

A native of Caribou, Chapman obtained her bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Maine at Presque Isle and attended Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts. In addition, she is a graduate of the National Consumer Credit School and became a certified professional bank trainer in 2018.

Chapman recently moved from northern to central Maine, has two adult children, Caleb and Lauren, and resides in Winslow with her husband Rick.

Andrew Fortin-Trimble joined the bank as vice president, director of marketing. In this role, Fortin-Trimble will lead marketing strategy and execution for the bank.

“Andrew is a great addition to our Skowhegan Savings family, said Dan Tilton, senior vice president of sales and customer relations. “His vast knowledge of marketing, strategy, digital banking and his experience with online lending platforms makes him a perfect fit to lead our marketing team.”

Fortin-Trimble has an extensive knowledge of financial services with prior experience at Camden National Bank and CEB, now Gartner. In his most recent role as digital marketing manager with Camden National Bank, he led digital marketing strategy and launched multiple digital acquisition platforms including MortgageTouchTM and BusinessTouchTM.

“I’m proud to be joining an organization with a proven history of improving Maine communities,” said Fortin-Trimble. “It is a privilege to work alongside the fantastic team here at Skowhegan Savings to accelerate growth and expand the ways we are able to meet banking needs statewide.

Fortin-Trimble holds a master of business administration degree from Thomas College and a Bachelors of Arts degree in International Relations from Liberty University. He serves on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine and resides in Waterville with his wife Chelsey and two children.

Laure Johnson promoted at SeniorsPlus

Laure Johnson has been promoted to community services director at SeniorsPlus, the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging, according to the agency headquartered in Lewiston.

Johnson most recently held the position of community services supervisor for SeniorsPlus. She joined the agency in 2012 and is a licensed social worker.

In her new position, she will provide program coordination, supervision and assistance to staff of the various programs in community services to assure the quality and timeliness of program services. She will ensure compliance with regulations, policies and procedures, data collection, and federal, state and grant reports; work collaboratively with the Office of Aging and Disability Services and other statewide Community Services staff; and ensure financial compliance and implementation of grant projects. She will also make sure there is geographical coverage of programs through staff outreach and community collaboration and networking.

Established in 1972, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties.

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

