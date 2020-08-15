NEW GLOUCESTER – Ryan Mikkell Conary, 26 years old, of New Gloucester was killed in a tragic boating accident August 9, 2020. He graduated in 2014 from Maranacook High School.

Ryan entered the world at full speed being delivered in just six minutes, joining his seven siblings and ultimately completing our family of “Loves all 8” it was from that very moment that he took on the world with the most joyful smile, a whole lot of silliness and mischievousness.

Mom claims she could never pick favorites but we are sure it was her baby boy, Ryan. After all he was her quickest labor and known as Shannon Jr. for a reason. He embodied her genuine kindness, helpful eager loving heart. Ryan was a one of a kind person. He would have given the shirt off his own back and the shoes off his feet to help anyone out. Which he has actually done once or twice! He lived his life to the fullest extent and enjoyed every moment. He turned every moment into an adventure. He was the best human ever! An absolute blessing!

This baby boy grew up into an amazing young man. Hard working, kind, respectful. He worked at Fed Ex as a material handler and was learning how to be a kick ass auto detailer at Maine Recon. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed modifying his Jeep. Ryan was a son, brother, super duper fun uncle, cousin and an incredible friend. He was a big kid who loved to be foolish and make people laugh. Ryan could make friends anywhere he went. He was a goofball that could make anyone in a bad mood smile and laugh. He was also known as Uncle Doughnuts to his nieces. His nephews and nieces adored him, he was for sure the fun one. Always up for anything.

As we were taught the importance of family at a very young age. Family was everything to him. He was the happiest when we were all together. After all mom was right, (again) siblings truly are your best friends. Ryan was just what this world needed. Words will never express how loved and missed he will be! Hold a spot for us, Ry guy! We promise to only get the Jeep stuck once or twice and will ram the roads, hills in your honor! “effin’ send it” Until we are all together again, we’ll take care of Mom and each other like you did, you will always forever be with us, always Mom’s “loves all 8”

Ryan is survived by his mother Shannon Johnson of New Gloucester. His sister Natalie Bailey, her husband Chris Bailey, nephew Rees Erving and niece Meadow Erving. His brother Jeremiah Johnson, his wife Brooke Johnson and his nephew Dominic Johnson. His Brother Matthew Johnson. His sister Jennifer Austin, her husband Kurt Austin. Niece Kayleigh Dow, Kayleighs boyfriend and amazing friend to Ryan Brandon Reynolds, Great nephew Jaxson Reynolds. His niece Kennedy Austin and nephew Kole Austin. His brother Franklin Johnson. His wife Alexsa Johnson. His step daughter Gwen Fowler and daughter Frankie Johnson. His brother Raymond Merrill. His wife Ashley Merrill and their two daughters Lainey and Morgan. His sister Sarah Merrill and her fiance Ethan Carras. As well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many many people he considered family.

Due to his popularity and Covid, we will be holding a private ceremony for family only.

Ohhh yup, effin’ send it!

Arrangements by Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home Bucksport. http://www.mitchelltweedie-young.com

